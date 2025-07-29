EntertainmentLatest NewsNews

Pia Wurtzbach turns heads at Marcos’ 4th SONA amid rumored rift with Heart Evangelista

Pia Wurtzbach surprised attendees at President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s 2025 State of the Nation Address (SONA) when she arrived at the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City on Monday.

The former Miss Universe, clad in an all-white modern terno, was seen waving to reporters as she entered with Py Caunan, the newly appointed administrator of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).

Just last week, OWWA introduced Wurtzbach as its new ambassador. Based in Dubai since her marriage to travel entrepreneur Jeremy Jauncey, she recently visited Saudi Arabia to meet with overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She has been actively encouraging OFWs to secure their OWWA e-card for access to the agency’s services and benefits.

Her presence at this year’s SONA quickly gained attention online, with many netizens commenting on her supposed rivalry with Heart Evangelista, a regular SONA attendee as the wife of Senate President Francis Escudero. Social media users speculated whether the two style icons crossed paths and began comparing their outfits.

Evangelista previously denied having an issue with Wurtzbach, clarifying that she has “never had a problem” with the beauty queen and even wished her “nothing but the best.” Wurtzbach has also stated that she never intended to compete with anyone in the fashion scene, where Evangelista has long been a fixture.

