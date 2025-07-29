‘Les Misérables: World Tour Spectacular’ coming to Manila in January 2026

The internationally acclaimed musical Les Misérables is set to return to Manila in January 2026 for a limited run at The Theatre at Solaire.

Titled Les Misérables: World Tour Spectacular, the production is presented by Cameron Mackintosh, Nick Grace Management, and GMG Productions, and coincides with the show’s 40th anniversary at London’s Sondheim Theatre.

“We’re beyond thrilled to bring this monumental show back to Manila. This time in a groundbreaking, never-before-seen format,” said Carlos Candal, CEO of GMG Productions.

“Filipino audiences have always shown incredible passion for world-class theater, and we know ‘Les Misérables: World Tour Spectacular’ will be unlike anything they’ve experienced before,” he added.

The touring version, expanded from the West End’s record-breaking Staged Concert, features new set and lighting designs and a cast and crew of over 110, including an international all-star lineup and Filipino musicians performing live on stage. Casting will be announced soon.

The show will run from January 20 to February 15, 2026. Tickets go on sale to the public on August 11 via TicketWorld.