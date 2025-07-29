Kris Bernal shares fangirl moment after seeing Nicole Scherzinger in NYC

Actress Kris Bernal couldn’t hide her excitement after catching a glimpse of global icon Nicole Scherzinger during a recent trip to New York City.

In an Instagram post, Kris shared a video of Scherzinger greeting fans outside the theater following her performance in the Broadway musical Sunset Boulevard. The actress, who waited backstage, cheered as Scherzinger walked past on her way to a waiting vehicle.

“Waited backstage to catch Nicole Scherzinger after her performance in Sunset Boulevard—fangirl moment!!” Bernal said.

Kris was accompanied by her husband, businessman Perry Choi, and their daughter Hailee during the trip.

Between stroller strolls, snack breaks, and lots of cuddles, we made memories we’ll cherish forever. This city never sleeps, and neither did our hearts, full of love and awe for our baby’s first taste of the Big Apple,” Bernal wrote in her caption.

Kris and Perry tied the knot in September 2021 and welcomed their daughter, Hailee Lucca, in August 2023.

