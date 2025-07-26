Miss Universe R’Bonney Gabriel goes ukay-ukay shopping in Cubao

Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel visited Cubao, Quezon City, over the weekend to shop at local thrift stores in preparation for her upcoming trip to South Africa.

In a vlog uploaded on Sunday, July 22, Gabriel was seen walking along the streets of Cubao as she explored five thrift shops. She purchased several items, including a top, a dress, and seven leather jackets, which she plans to upcycle for her next fashion collection.

Gabriel said she paid P5,000 for the jackets and a rare vest, describing the experience as a “pot of gold” moment after initially feeling discouraged by her search.

The beauty queen also received discounts and a free item from a shop assistant at her final stop.

Gabriel said the Cubao trip was a success and asked her followers for recommendations on other thrift stores she could explore during her stay in the Philippines.

In previous visits, Gabriel also experienced local culture by riding a jeepney, shopping for fabric in Divisoria, and using a motorcycle taxi to navigate traffic in Metro Manila.