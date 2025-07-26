EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Miss Universe R’Bonney Gabriel goes ukay-ukay shopping in Cubao

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo19 mins ago

Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel visited Cubao, Quezon City, over the weekend to shop at local thrift stores in preparation for her upcoming trip to South Africa.

In a vlog uploaded on Sunday, July 22, Gabriel was seen walking along the streets of Cubao as she explored five thrift shops. She purchased several items, including a top, a dress, and seven leather jackets, which she plans to upcycle for her next fashion collection.

Gabriel said she paid P5,000 for the jackets and a rare vest, describing the experience as a “pot of gold” moment after initially feeling discouraged by her search.

The beauty queen also received discounts and a free item from a shop assistant at her final stop.

Gabriel said the Cubao trip was a success and asked her followers for recommendations on other thrift stores she could explore during her stay in the Philippines.

In previous visits, Gabriel also experienced local culture by riding a jeepney, shopping for fabric in Divisoria, and using a motorcycle taxi to navigate traffic in Metro Manila.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo19 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 6 8

DMW speeds up medical repatriation of ailing OFWs in Qatar

48 seconds ago
TFT Featured photo template 4 10

Palace: Respect Supreme Court ruling on VP Duterte impeachment

1 hour ago
TFT Featured photo template 3 11

Kris Aquino opens up about health struggles: ‘Hindi ako bibigay’

1 hour ago
TFT Featured photo template 2 11

Doctor pleads guilty in Matthew Perry ketamine overdose case

2 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button