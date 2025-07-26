Madame Tussauds to unveil 13 Taylor Swift wax figures worldwide

Taylor Swift will be honored with 13 wax figures at Madame Tussauds museums around the world.

Thirteen of the museum’s 22 global branches will each receive a statue of the American pop star, in what Madame Tussauds described as its most ambitious project.

The number was chosen as a tribute to Swift’s longtime lucky number, 13.

“This is the most ambitious project in Madame Tussauds’ 250-year history, which only feels right to reflect the stratospheric status of Taylor Swift,” said Danielle Cullen, the museum’s senior figure stylist.

The wax figures are based on the singer’s various looks from her Eras Tour, which ran from 2023 to 2024 and became the highest-grossing concert tour in history. The tour held 149 shows and earned more than US$2 billion (₱114 billion).

Over 40 artists worked for more than a year to complete the sculptures.

Swift is a 14-time Grammy winner and one of the most recognized musicians globally.