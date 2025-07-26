Kylie Verzosa acquires villa in Italy with friends

Beauty queen-turned-actress Kylie Verzosa has acquired a property in Italy with her friends.

Verzosa revealed the purchase through an Instagram Story post, sharing photos of the newly acquired house located in Puglia, a region in southern Italy.

“Bought a house in Italy… She’s finally ours,” she wrote, referring to the property named Villa Sogno or “dream villa.”

The villa, designed in traditional Puglian architectural style, features a stone façade, a central courtyard, landscaped gardens, and a turquoise pool. Its interiors blend rustic and modern elements, including arched windows, barrel-vaulted ceilings, a wooden farmhouse table, wicker chairs, and a four-poster bed with a copper bathtub.

One of Verzosa’s co-owners, Danish musician Tomas Barfod, gave a closer look at the property through photos on his Instagram page.

The acquisition follows Verzosa’s business debut last year, when she launched her shapewear clothing line.