Kris Aquino opens up about health struggles: ‘Hindi ako bibigay’

Kris Aquino has shared that she remains at peace and hopeful despite being diagnosed with 11 autoimmune diseases.

In a conversation with Mama Loi Villarama, featured in a vlog posted on July 22, the television host and actress addressed her current condition and clarified that although she previously had a cancer scare, she was never diagnosed with cancer.

She said she views her ongoing health struggles as a test of faith.

“Kinuha ko na lahat, pero I’m at peace because feeling ko naman binibigay sa akin lahat ito to test my faith,” she said. “Matibay ang pananampalataya ko. Siguro parang it’s God’s way of saying, ‘Kaya mo pa ba? Magtitiwala ka pa?’”

“Sorry, hindi ako bibigay. ‘Pag bumigay na ako, that means death bed na ‘yon, dahil kinuha na ako ni God,” she added.

Aquino also reflected on her children, saying that she draws strength from them.

“I’m fine—Bimb is 18 and Kuya’s happy. But of course, I’m not ready. I don’t think anybody will ever say they’re ready to die, especially kung bata pa ‘yung mga anak mo,” she said.

Aquino returned to the Philippines last year after more than two years of undergoing treatment in the United States.