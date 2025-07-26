Heart Evangelista defends Marian Rivera from basher’s comparison

Heart Evangelista came to the defense of fellow Kapuso actress Marian Rivera after a netizen compared them in a TikTok post.

On Wednesday, July 23, 2025, Heart shared photos with friends Anne Curtis and Solenn Heussaff taken during the store opening of a French luxury brand.

In the comments section, one user threw shade by writing: “Ganito ang class Marian—sa kilos, sa salita, at sa pag-uugali.”

Heart took notice of the comment and replied, “Wag ganon. Marian is a woman of her own.”

Netizens praised Heart for her graceful and respectful response, with many expressing joy over what they believe is a sign that any past tension between the two stars has finally been resolved.

More than a decade has passed since Marian and Heart figured in a reported conflict during the filming of their 2011 movie Temptation Island. Rumors of tension first surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) and in blind items, sparking speculations of a rift between the two.

However, Heart denied the issue at the time in a tweet dated June 11, 2011, where she wrote: “Let’s not make a big fuss. Marian and I are okay. Showbiz is showbiz so, Heartworld, wag na tayo mag-away-away.”