Doctor pleads guilty in Matthew Perry ketamine overdose case

One of the doctors charged in connection with the ketamine overdose death of actor Matthew Perry in October 2023 has pleaded guilty to four counts of ketamine distribution, federal prosecutors confirmed.

Dr. Salvador Plasencia admitted to four counts of distributing ketamine in a case linked to the supply of the drug to the Friends actor.

A federal judge allowed him to remain out on bond ahead of his sentencing scheduled for December 3.

Under a plea agreement with prosecutors, Plasencia faces up to 40 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of at least $2 million. His legal team said he would voluntarily surrender his medical license and acknowledged his failure to protect Perry, who struggled with addiction.

Perry was found dead at his Los Angeles home on October 28, 2023. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner determined that he died from the acute effects of ketamine. Although Perry had been undergoing ketamine infusion therapy for depression and anxiety, authorities said he was also seeking the drug illegally outside of his medical treatment.

Kenneth Iwamasa, Perry’s personal assistant, was among five individuals charged in connection with the case. He previously pleaded guilty and told investigators that Plasencia had sold Perry liquid ketamine and lozenges, and instructed Iwamasa, who had no medical training, on how to administer injections.

Prosecutors also presented text messages between Plasencia and Mark Chavez, another doctor who pleaded guilty in the case, where both men discussed how much money they could get from Perry.