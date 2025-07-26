EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Daniel Padilla wins outstanding Asian Star at 2025 Seoul Drama Awards

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo1 hour ago

Kapamilya actor Daniel Padilla has won the Outstanding Asian Star award at the 2025 Seoul International Drama Awards for his portrayal of Andres Malvar, also known as Wolf, in the action-drama series Incognito.

The announcement was made on Friday, through the official Instagram account of ASAP Natin ‘To, which congratulated Padilla for bringing pride to the country.

“Big congratulations to Daniel Padilla for earning global recognition as the Philippines’ Outstanding Asian Star at the 2025 Seoul International Drama Awards for his performance in Incognito! Your talent continues to shine on the world stage — we’re proud of you, DJ!” read the caption.

This is Padilla’s first win and second nomination in the prestigious award-giving body.

He was previously nominated in 2023 for his role in the romantic-comedy 2 Good 2 Be True, alongside former on-screen and real-life partner Kathryn Bernardo, who was also nominated in the same category.

Incognito, which recently concluded its first season after a six-month run, ended on a high note and hinted at a possible second season.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo1 hour ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 2 11

Doctor pleads guilty in Matthew Perry ketamine overdose case

1 min ago
iStock 1498502523

Filipino family alleges racial discrimination at Sagrada Família in Barcelona

20 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 1 12

Madame Tussauds to unveil 13 Taylor Swift wax figures worldwide

49 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 5 9

Marcos on back-to-back storms: ‘This is the new normal’

20 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button