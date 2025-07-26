Daniel Padilla wins outstanding Asian Star at 2025 Seoul Drama Awards

Kapamilya actor Daniel Padilla has won the Outstanding Asian Star award at the 2025 Seoul International Drama Awards for his portrayal of Andres Malvar, also known as Wolf, in the action-drama series Incognito.

The announcement was made on Friday, through the official Instagram account of ASAP Natin ‘To, which congratulated Padilla for bringing pride to the country.

“Big congratulations to Daniel Padilla for earning global recognition as the Philippines’ Outstanding Asian Star at the 2025 Seoul International Drama Awards for his performance in Incognito! Your talent continues to shine on the world stage — we’re proud of you, DJ!” read the caption.

This is Padilla’s first win and second nomination in the prestigious award-giving body.

He was previously nominated in 2023 for his role in the romantic-comedy 2 Good 2 Be True, alongside former on-screen and real-life partner Kathryn Bernardo, who was also nominated in the same category.

Incognito, which recently concluded its first season after a six-month run, ended on a high note and hinted at a possible second season.