Elisse Joson, McCoy de Leon confirm breakup

Celebrity couple Elisse Joson and McCoy de Leon have officially ended their relationship, two years after they confirmed reconciling.

The actress announced their decision in a heartfelt statement posted on Instagram on Friday, saying they “held on for as long as they could.”

Joson accompanied the statement with a video montage of her favorite memories with de Leon and their daughter, Felize.

“My biggest dream in life has always been to build a family I could call mine. A home. That dream shaped me. It grounded me,” Joson wrote.

“And for all the beautiful five years (and more) that we were together, I held onto that dream with everything I had. I kept that promise… to love, to fight, to stay.”

The actress admitted that despite their efforts, they eventually had to accept that it was time to let go.

“Truthfully, we both tried. We both held on for as long as we could. But now, we’re learning to let go. Together, we’re releasing that dream so we can finally allow a new kind of peace, growth, and healing to enter,” she said.

Joson emphasized that their relationship was real and meaningful, and that Felize remains their greatest blessing.

She added that no matter the changes, they will always be a family in Felize’s eyes.

Joson also addressed the public directly, asking for compassion during this transition.

Joson and de Leon first met in Pinoy Big Brother in 2016 and developed an on-and-off relationship in the years that followed. Though they never publicly confirmed when they began dating, the couple reconciled before the pandemic and welcomed their daughter Felize in 2021.

In 2023, rumors of de Leon’s alleged infidelity surfaced, leading to a brief separation. The two reunited shortly after.