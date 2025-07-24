Yen Santos denies rumors of having a child with Chavit Singson

Actress Yen Santos has denied long-standing rumors claiming she has a child with former Ilocos Sur Governor Luis “Chavit” Singson.

In a recent vlog titled “Questions I Am Desperate to Answer” on her new YouTube channel, the 32-year-old actress addressed the speculation directly when asked about a false rumor about her.

“’Yung tsismis na meron raw po kaming anak ni Manong Chavit,” Santos said. “Guys, hindi namin ’yun anak, kapatid ko po ’yun. He’s my youngest brother. Tatlo kaming magkakapatid.”

Santos clarified that the boy, often mistaken online as her child with Singson, is in fact her 11-year-old sibling.

She explained that Singson is a long-time family friend and the godfather of her younger brother.

Santos also shared how the rumor has hurt her and her family, especially during the early years of her career.

“Noong una, hurt na hurt ako, na parang nadadamay ’yung bata doon sa issue na hindi naman talaga totoo,” she said.

Despite the issue, Santos remains open to inviting Singson on her YouTube channel to personally address and clarify the matter.

Santos began her career as a housemate in Pinoy Big Brother: Teen Clash 2010 and later rose to fame through the ABS-CBN drama series Pure Love.

In 2022, she earned critical acclaim for her performance in A Faraway Land, for which she won Best Actress at the Gawad Urian Awards.