EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Elphaba and Glinda show off bold looks in new ‘Wicked: For Good’ poster

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo19 seconds ago

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande step into reimagined versions of Elphaba and Glinda in the newly unveiled Wicked: For Good poster.

Erivo’s Elphaba trades her classic robe for a powerful all-black pantsuit with a flowing cape, while Grande’s Glinda stuns in a delicate baby blue gown, wand in hand.

Their updated looks reflect the characters’ evolving roles in the sequel to Wicked.

The poster also features key characters like Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey), Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh), and the Wizard of Oz (Jeff Goldblum), as well as the iconic yellow brick road.

Set after the events of the first film, Wicked: For Good follows Elphaba as she rises against the Wizard and exposes his deceit, while Glinda struggles to keep peace in a society turning against her friend.

The highly anticipated film hits cinemas on November 21.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo19 seconds ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

pia

Pia Wurtzbach-Jauncey is new OWWA ambassador; joins Serbisyo Caravan in Saudi

11 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 2 9

Yen Santos denies rumors of having a child with Chavit Singson

31 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 1 10

UN court opens door to climate lawsuits between countries

42 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 35

PH passport rises to 72nd spot in global power ranking — Henley Passport Index

1 hour ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button