Rica Peralejo clarifies viral post; Heart Evangelista responds

Former actress and content creator Rica Peralejo clarified her recent viral post involving actress Heart Evangelista, saying her remarks were not meant to offend, but to highlight the different realities experienced by celebrities and ordinary individuals in order to avoid false comparisons.

In her now-deleted TikTok video, Peralejo responded to backlash over her earlier post that referenced Evangelista’s beauty, suggesting it partly stemmed from not having to do physical labor such as caregiving, cooking, or washing dishes.

“What I was saying is that people like her, or celebs… if you are going to compare it to normal people, we have two different realities. Yun lang naman talaga yung point ko,” she said.

Peralejo further explained that public figures often avoid physical chores as part of maintaining their appearance, which is essential to their line of work.

Also in a now-deleted social media post that went viral, Peralejo initially wrote: “Para maging Heart E levels ang ganda natin is not only to Aivee ha. It is also those little unseen things. Yung hindi siya napupuyat kaka-alaga ng anak, hindi siya nagluluto, di naghuhugas ng pinggan, hindi siya nagbubuhat ng mga bagahe, hindi natutulog sa substandard materials or places. In short: HINDI SIYA NAHIHIRAPAN like most of us.”

She said she attempted to revise her post after realizing it could be misinterpreted, but it had already circulated widely by then.

Peralejo also denied any intent to demean Evangelista, including suggestions that she was referring to her past miscarriage or downplaying her personal struggles.

“I don’t hate her. Because I cannot. There’s no reason for me to hate somebody like her,” she added.

Meanwhile, Evangelista responded with affection, commenting on the video, “Don’t worry Ate Rix, matagal na tayo. Love you always and always.”

Peralejo later replied: “Eh nakakaiyak yung sagot. Love you always too! Thanks for taking the time!”