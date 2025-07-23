Manny Jacinto to visit PH to promote ‘Freakier Friday’

Filipino-Canadian actor Manny Jacinto is set to visit the Philippines to promote his upcoming film Freakier Friday, the sequel to the 2003 hit movie Freaky Friday.

In a video interview with Filipino-American journalist Yong Chavez posted on the CBO Channel’s X account, Jacinto confirmed the visit.

“Hi, Philippines! I will be coming to visit to promote the film, Freakier Friday. I hope to see you guys there soon,” the actor said.

The actor added that he is currently practicing speaking in Tagalog, something he says he “always” does.

As of writing, no official date has been announced for the visit. It is also unclear if other cast members will be joining him.

In Freakier Friday, Jacinto plays Eric Reyes, a chef and single father leading man of Lindsay Lohan.

The film marks a major role for Jacinto following his performances in The Good Place, Top Gun: Maverick, The Acolyte, and Trese.

Jacinto was born in the Philippines and raised in Vancouver, Canada. He has expressed interest in working with Filipino writers and producers for future projects.

He is also set to appear in the upcoming thriller films The Knife and Balestra.