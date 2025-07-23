EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

BINI earns multiple nominations at 2025 Jupiter Music Awards

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo23 mins ago

P-pop girl group BINI has earned five nominations at the 2025 Jupiter Music Awards, a prestigious event under the Asian Television Awards.

The group is nominated for Female Group of the Year and Album of the Year for BINIverse. Their track “Cherry On Top (BINIMo Remix feat. AGNEZ MO)” also received three nominations: Song of the Year, Collaboration of the Year, and Music Video of the Year.

According to Star Music, voting for the preliminary round runs from July 18 to August 1, while the final round will be held from August 8 to 29.

BINI also reached the final round of the DuckAd x 2025 K-WORLD Dream Awards and is in the running for the KWDA Girl Group Popularity Award.

During the Manila stop of their 15-city BINIverse world tour, the group donated ₱362,453.50 to the ABS-CBN Foundation’s Sagip Kapamilya initiative.

The amount was raised from official merchandise sales. Last year, BINI also donated ₱1 million from concert proceeds to assist victims of Tropical Storm Kristine.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo23 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 5 7

Manny Jacinto to visit PH to promote ‘Freakier Friday’

2 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 3 8

WHO urges immediate action against global Chikungunya outbreak

46 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 2 8

Marcos: PH foreign policy is independent

1 hour ago
TFT Featured photo template 1 9

Estrada seeks creation of Disaster Resilience Department, Disaster Food Bank system

2 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button