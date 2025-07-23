BINI earns multiple nominations at 2025 Jupiter Music Awards

P-pop girl group BINI has earned five nominations at the 2025 Jupiter Music Awards, a prestigious event under the Asian Television Awards.

The group is nominated for Female Group of the Year and Album of the Year for BINIverse. Their track “Cherry On Top (BINIMo Remix feat. AGNEZ MO)” also received three nominations: Song of the Year, Collaboration of the Year, and Music Video of the Year.

According to Star Music, voting for the preliminary round runs from July 18 to August 1, while the final round will be held from August 8 to 29.

BINI also reached the final round of the DuckAd x 2025 K-WORLD Dream Awards and is in the running for the KWDA Girl Group Popularity Award.

During the Manila stop of their 15-city BINIverse world tour, the group donated ₱362,453.50 to the ABS-CBN Foundation’s Sagip Kapamilya initiative.

The amount was raised from official merchandise sales. Last year, BINI also donated ₱1 million from concert proceeds to assist victims of Tropical Storm Kristine.