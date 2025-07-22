Sue Ramirez, Dominic Roque celebrate shared birthday together

Celebrity couple Sue Ramirez and Dominic Roque marked a special milestone as they celebrated their shared birthday on July 20 with an intimate gathering attended by close friends.

Ramirez, born in 1996, and Roque, born in 1990, share a six-year age gap but were both born on the same day.

hotos posted on their Instagram stories showed the couple posing with a birthday cake and sharing a sweet kiss during the celebration.

The Flower Girl actress also shared moments from her 29th birthday on Instagram, highlighting their first joint birthday celebration, a dish of lumpiang togue prepared by Roque’s mother, and reunions with friends and loved ones.

“So so blessed. Birthday weekend surrounded by the people I love. I’ve got everything I need,” she wrote.

Roque also posted a birthday greeting for his partner, writing, “Happy Happy Birthday, my Baby. Same birthday! Happy Birthday to us.”

While the couple has yet to reveal when their relationship officially began, they were first romantically linked after being spotted kissing at a bar in Siargao in November 2024.

Roque confirmed they were dating a month later.