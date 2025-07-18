Mika Salamanca dedicates viral childhood videos to OFW mother

Mika Salamanca, the first Kapuso big winner of Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition, has gone viral anew following the resurfacing of her childhood videos online.

Among the clips circulating are her performances of “Sino Nga Ba Siya” by Sarah Geronimo and “The Climb” by Miley Cyrus.

In a media conference held Thursday for the Sparkle housemates of PBB: Celebrity Collab Edition, Salamanca revealed that the videos were originally recorded for her mother, Mommy Bambie, who was working overseas as an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) during her childhood.

“’Yung mom ko po kasi ay isang OFW. Hindi po siya nakakapunta sa lahat ng mga events namin sa school. Wala po siya every time,” she said.

Salamanca added that her older sister and cousins used to film her school performances so they could be sent to her mother abroad.

Salamanca shared that she is working on her debut album, which will include a cover of “Sino Nga Ba Siya.”

She won PBB: Celebrity Collab Edition alongside fellow Sparkle artist Brent Manalo.