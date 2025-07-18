Klarisse de Guzman cast in Bar Boys: After School

Singer and Pinoy Big Brother alum Klarisse de Guzman is officially joining the cast of Bar Boys: After School, the sequel to the 2017 hit film Bar Boys.

As first reported by Cinema Bravo, Klarisse will take on the role of a devoted older sister who supports her sibling through law school. Her character is described as “hilarious, optimistic, and a hopeless romantic”—a vital part of the study group’s emotional core and the number one fan of law student Josh Zuniga, portrayed by Kian Cipriano.

She reunites with fellow PBB Collab housemate Will Ashley, who is also part of the new cast.

Returning actors Rocco Nacino, Carlo Aquino, and Enzo Pineda will reprise their original roles while new faces like Sassa Gurl, Therese Malvar, and Glaiza De Castro join the ensemble.

Director Kip Oebanda teased the film’s storyline in a March 2 post, revealing that the sequel centers on a law school barkada’s 10-year reunion. The group reconnects after learning that a beloved professor is gravely ill and estranged from his family. As they step in to care for him, the friends are reminded of the deeper lessons life has to offer.

Originally released in 2017, Bar Boys followed four friends navigating the trials of law school.

Prior to joining the famous reality show, Klarisse made her mark in the music scene, finishing as runner-up in the first season of The Voice of the Philippines in 2013, and later winning Your Face Sounds Familiar Season 3 in 2021.