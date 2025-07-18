Ariana Grande shuts down music retirement rumors

Ariana Grande is setting the record straight: her music career is far from over.

Amid growing speculation that the pop superstar is stepping away from music to pursue acting full-time, Grande took to Instagram to assure fans that singing remains central to her identity.

“Very silly of you all to assume that just because I have my hands full with many things that I plan to abandon singing and music,” she wrote in her Instagram Stories.

Grande described music as her “lifeline,” emphasizing that while her career may be taking new directions, she is committed to making room for all her passions.

The Grammy-winning artist also hinted at a musical comeback, revealing that she is working on plans to reconnect with fans through live performances.

“I’m working on a plan to sing for you all next year. Even if it’s just for a little. I love you,” she wrote.

She stars as Glinda in Wicked: For Good, the second part of the highly anticipated film adaptation set for release in November 2025. She’s also set to appear in Meet the Parents 4 alongside Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller.

Grande will lend her voice to the upcoming animated adaptation of Dr. Seuss’ Oh, the Places You’ll Go! The film is slated for release in March 2028.