Jessica Sanchez announces pregnancy after golden buzzer moment on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Filipino-American singer Jessica Sanchez has revealed she is expecting her first child, just one day after her emotional return to America’s Got Talent earned her a Golden Buzzer.

Sanchez shared the news on Instagram post on Thursday, along with photos of her baby’s sonogram and sweet moments with her husband, Ricky Gallardo.

The announcement came just hours after her AGT audition aired on Wednesday, where she surprised both judges and fans by returning to the show, more than a decade after finishing as runner-up on Season 11 of American Idol and having first competed on AGT as a child.

“This is my first time sharing about the pregnancy, and it’s been so hard keeping it quiet these past 5 months!” Sanchez wrote.

“Thank you all for the love, support, and sweet messages — it truly means the world. Most of all, thank You God for this beautiful blessing growing inside me,” she added.

Gallardo also expressed his admiration in a heartfelt comment, saying, “Watching you carry our child while still pouring your heart into every performance has left me in awe. You’re not just strong… you’re sacred. I’ve never been more proud, more moved, or more grateful to walk through life with you.”

