Coleen Garcia shares ethereal maternity portraits ahead of second child’s arrival

Leana Bernardo

Actress Coleen Garcia took to Instagram to share stunning maternity photos, showcasing her baby bump in an elegant floral-themed shoot.

In the photos, Garcia is seen lying on a sofa surrounded by colorful flowers, dressed in a white bralette and a flowing skirt.

“Growing life, in full bloom,” she wrote in the caption.

She added, “Squeezed in a little shoot before things got busier. I’m a lot bigger than this now.”

Garcia and her husband, TV host and performer Billy Crawford, announced in April that they are expecting their second child. The announcement came as the couple marked their seventh wedding anniversary. They were married in 2018 and welcomed their first child, son Amari, in 2020.

Garcia last appeared in the thriller film Playtime, while Crawford recently served as a judge on The Voice Kids.

