Jessica Sanchez Earns Golden Buzzer in Powerful AGT Comeback

Filipino-American singer Jessica Sanchez made a triumphant return to America’s Got Talent (AGT), earning the golden buzzer from judge Sofia Vergara after an emotional and powerhouse performance of “Beautiful Things” by Benson Boone.

Now 29, Sanchez revealed two life-changing updates during her appearance: she is married and expecting her first child — a moment that moved both the audience and the judges.

“This is a full-circle moment for me,” Sanchez shared. “I was on the first season of AGT. I was young and unsure of myself. Now, I know exactly who I am and what I want.”

Her return, exactly 20 years after her first AGT audition, brought the crowd to their feet. All four judges — Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell, Mel B, and Howie Mandel — gave her a standing ovation.

“You’ve got the voice of an angel,” said Mel B, while Mandel called the moment “worth the wait.”

Cowell praised the emotional connection she created: “The audience loved you. You came back at the perfect time.”

Before pressing the golden buzzer, Vergara honored Sanchez’s journey:
“It’s beautiful — the 20th season, and you’re here after 20 years. You’re glowing, you’re pregnant, and you’re ready. This was your moment.”

Sanchez rose to fame in 2012 as the runner-up on Season 11 of American Idol, where she impressed audiences with her powerful vocals at just 16.

