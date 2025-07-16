EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Belle Mariano and family move into their newly built home

Actress Belle Mariano recently shared that she and her family have settled into their newly built home, marking an important milestone in their lives.

On July 14, Mariano posted photos and videos on Instagram showcasing parts of their house, including the main entrance, ceilings with large chandeliers, and a window overlooking a lush green landscape.

“It’s been a hectic month moving into our new place, but were finally settling in. Feeling so grateful for this new chapter. Here’s a glimpse of our new home,” Mariano said.

Her post drew congratulations from several celebrities, including her loveteam partner Donny Pangilinan, as well as Anne Curtis, Iza Calzado, and Janine Gutierrez.

The actress first revealed the construction of their home in February 2023, sharing footage from the groundbreaking ceremony attended by her family.

