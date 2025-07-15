Legaspi family meets cast of ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ in Australia

The Legaspi family had a star-studded encounter during their recent trip to Australia, where they met the main cast of the upcoming film The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

In an Instagram post, Mavy Legaspi shared photos of the family with the Marvel stars during what appears to be a press tour. Mavy and his twin sister Cassy posed with Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who plays Ben Grimm/The Thing, and Joseph Quinn, who portrays Johnny Storm/Human Torch.

Their parents, Carmina Villarroel and Zoren Legaspi, were also photographed with Vanessa Kirby, who plays Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, and Pedro Pascal, who takes on the role of Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic.

“So this just happened.” Mavy wrote in the caption.

Set in a retro-futuristic 1960s-inspired world, The Fantastic Four: First Steps follows four astronauts who gain superpowers after a space mission, transforming into iconic Marvel heroes Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing.

The film, directed by Matt Shakman, is scheduled for theatrical release on July 25.