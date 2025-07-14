EntertainmentLatest NewsPH NewsTFT News

Vanessa Hudgens announces second pregnancy with Cole Tucker

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo54 mins ago

Filipino-American actress Vanessa Hudgens is expecting her second child with husband, professional baseball player Cole Tucker.

In a joint Instagram post, the couple shared a series of photos showing the Filipino-American actress cradling her baby bump.

“Round two!!!!” Hudgens wrote in the caption, as she and Tucker smiled and pointed to her growing belly.

The announcement comes just a year after the couple welcomed their first child in July 2024. Hudgens and Tucker were married in a private ceremony in Mexico in December 2023.

The pregnancy reveal follows Hudgens’ recent birthday tribute to Tucker, who turned 29 this month. In the post, the couple were seen making silly faces while wearing matching sunglasses.

In March 2023, Hudgens was named Global Tourism Ambassador to the Philippines.

