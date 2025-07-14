Kisses Delavin pursuing ballet studies in New York

After years away from the public eye, Kisses Delavin is embracing a new chapter.

The former Pinoy Big Brother housemate is now studying ballet at the prestigious Martha Graham School in New York.

Delavin’s fans were recently treated to a rare glimpse of her latest pursuit after photos of her performance at the Martha Graham Spring Showcase surfaced on social media.

The showcase, held last May at the Martha Graham Studio Theater, featured Delavin in a dark green suit and gracefully moving in sync with fellow dancers in a piece from Letter to the World.

She took part in the Beginner Performance Workshop under instructor Ghislaine van den Heuvel.

Delavin rose to fame in 2016 after finishing as the Second Big Placer in Pinoy Big Brother: Lucky 7.

She went on to star in various ABS-CBN shows and released a self-titled album in 2017.

In 2021, she represented Masbate in the Miss Universe Philippines pageant, where she finished in the Top 10.