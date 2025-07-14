EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Kisses Delavin pursuing ballet studies in New York

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo34 mins ago

After years away from the public eye, Kisses Delavin is embracing a new chapter.

The former Pinoy Big Brother housemate is now studying ballet at the prestigious Martha Graham School in New York.

Delavin’s fans were recently treated to a rare glimpse of her latest pursuit after photos of her performance at the Martha Graham Spring Showcase surfaced on social media.

The showcase, held last May at the Martha Graham Studio Theater, featured Delavin in a dark green suit and gracefully moving in sync with fellow dancers in a piece from Letter to the World.

She took part in the Beginner Performance Workshop under instructor Ghislaine van den Heuvel.

Delavin rose to fame in 2016 after finishing as the Second Big Placer in Pinoy Big Brother: Lucky 7.

She went on to star in various ABS-CBN shows and released a self-titled album in 2017.

In 2021, she represented Masbate in the Miss Universe Philippines pageant, where she finished in the Top 10.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo34 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 3 5

Charlie Fleming visits Boracay after PBB stint

1 min ago
TFT Featured photo template 2 5

Filipina caregiver in Israel dies weeks after Iranian missile strike

18 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 31

Vanessa Hudgens announces second pregnancy with Cole Tucker

54 mins ago
IMG 7598

Qatar, Saudi Arabia strengthen border cooperation at third meeting

10 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button