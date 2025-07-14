Charlie Fleming visits Boracay after PBB stint

Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition alum Charlie Fleming is currently on vacation in Boracay.

Fleming shared photos of her trip on Instagram, posing along the island’s iconic white sand beach with the caption, “Meet me by the beach. From ‘PBB’ to Bora y’all!”

During her stay in the PBB house, Fleming told fellow housemate Kira Balinger that she had never been to Boracay for leisure due to financial limitations.

“We’re not rich, babe. That is so expensive,” she said at the time, adding, “Someday, for sure.”

Fleming and her duo Esnyr, known as Chares, finished as the Third Big Placers in PBB: Celebrity Collab Edition.

Brent Manalo and Mika Salamanca, or BreKa, were named the Big Winners.