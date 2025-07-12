Kris Aquino gains weight in ongoing health recovery

Kris Aquino has made progress in her ongoing health battle, now weighing 106 pounds, her heaviest since returning to the Philippines in 2024.

The update was shared by online host Loi Villarama through a video posted on Instagram on Thursday, July 10.

In the clip, Aquino was assisted by her son, Bimby, as she sat up from her bed and successfully turned her body on her own.

Villarama said Aquino’s weight gain was due to improved appetite, with the television personality now consuming fruits, banana spring rolls, milk with ice cream, and chocolates.

“Finally, since she arrived in the Philippines, Ms. Kris Aquino’s weight is now three digits,” Villarama wrote in the caption.

She also praised Bimby’s dedication to caring for his mother and asked Aquino’s supporters to continue praying for her recovery.

Aquino, who has been diagnosed with nine autoimmune diseases, returned to the Philippines last year after more than two years of treatment in the United States. She relocated to a private beach house in May.