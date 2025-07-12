EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Bianca de Vera receives ₱5.9M luxury van from parents ahead of PBB big night

Kapamilya actress Bianca de Vera received a brand-new luxury vehicle worth ₱5.9 million from her parents ahead of the Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition Big Night held on July 5, 2025.

The surprise was shared through instagram stories posted by her mother, Aileen de Vera, showing Bianca’s reaction upon receiving the car keys and seeing a Mercedes-Benz V-Class V220d Avantgarde Extra Long.

The video showed Bianca receiving the keys inside their home before stepping outside to view the van. The interior of the vehicle was also filled with flowers and gifts from fans.

“Blessings talaga mommy sila,” Bianca said in the video.

According to her fan pages, the luxury van costs approximately ₱5.9 million.

Both her parents were entrepreneurs and known to be successful in their respective fields. Her mother is an importer with ties to the fashion industry, while her father owns a company in the life safety systems industry and is also a professional racecar driver.

