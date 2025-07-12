Barbie Forteza denies romantic ties with Jameson Blake amid holding hands speculation

Kapuso actress Barbie Forteza has put an end to speculations regarding the real score between her and Kapamilya actor Jameson Blake.

The rumors began after the two were spotted holding hands during a fun run event in Pampanga on June 29.

In an interview with Nelson Canlas of 24 Oras on Thursday, July 11, Forteza firmly denied having a special relationship with Blake.

“Actually, medyo marami ngang na-confuse kasi paano nga naman nagkrus ang landas namin. Pero yun nga, nagkasama kami sa pelikula,” the Forteza said.

She was referring to their upcoming Netflix film Kontrabida Academy.

The actress further explained that they simply share a common interest in running and sometimes invite each other to join fun runs. The holding hands moment happened during one such event.

But she stressed, “We are not together.”

Blake had earlier addressed the rumors in the Showbiz Update vlog of Ogie Diaz on YouTube on July 4 where he explained the context behind the viral photo of them holding hands.

“Honestly, we are not together. The reason why nahuli kami holding hands kasi ang daming tao nung nagpa-picture sa kanya. I was just assisting her palabas. Gets ko naman people will think different,” he said.

He added that he merely acted as crowd control for Forteza during the event.