Justin Bieber teases new album ‘Swag’ with billboards and instagram post

Leana Bernardo

Justin Bieber is making noise once again but this time teasing what appears to be his long-awaited seventh studio album.

Fans spotted billboards featuring Bieber’s image and the word “Swag” in Reykjavik, Iceland and Los Angeles.

Shortly after, the pop star shared similar visuals on his official Instagram account, including what looks like a partial tracklist with titles such as “All I Can Take,” “Walking Away,” “Dadz Love,” and “Forgiveness.”

While Bieber has yet to officially confirm the album’s release date, The Hollywood Reporter — the first outlet to break the story — reported that Swag is expected to drop on streaming platforms on Friday, July 11.

The two-time Grammy winner, known for redefining teen pop stardom and pioneering social media-driven fame, rose to global superstardom with hits like “Baby,” “Sorry,” and “Stay” with The Kid Laroi.

