Eat Bulaga sparks nostalgia with ‘Tamang Panahon’ teaser

Leana Bernardo

A wave of excitement swept through fans of Eat Bulaga after the noontime show released a teaser that appears to reference its legendary Kalyeserye segment.

The teaser was shared on the official Facebook page of TVJ on Thursday.

It features the distinct voice of Wally Bayola’s Lola Nidora, one of the iconic “Lolas” from Kalyeserye, delivering lines that longtime viewers would instantly recognize.

The clip then flashes the phrases “Secrets will be revealed” and “Tamang Panahon,” followed by a single word: “Abangan.”

The brief video has left fans speculating whether this signals the return of Kalyeserye, the unscripted romantic-comedy segment that captured the nation’s imagination from 2015 to 2016 with its unconventional storytelling and the viral love team AlDub, composed of Alden Richards and Maine Mendoza.

