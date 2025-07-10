TJ Monterde and KZ Tandingan visit Philippine Embassy in Doha ahead of concert

Philippine Ambassador to Qatar, His Excellency Mardomel Celo Melicor, warmly received Filipino music artists TJ Monterde and KZ Tandingan during a courtesy visit at the Philippine Embassy in Doha.

The music power couple visited the Embassy on July 8, ahead of Monterde’s concert, “Sarili Nating Mundo,” scheduled on July 11 at the Qatar National Convention Center, with KZ Tandingan as his special guest.

Also joining the visit was actor and concerts and events director John Prats, with his wife Isabel Oli.

Ambassador Melicor thanked the artists for promoting Filipino culture through music and for helping introduce Original Pilipino Music (OPM) to both Filipino and non-Filipino audiences in Qatar.

The concert is part of Monterde’s ongoing world tour, which will continue in the United Arab Emirates on July 13 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.