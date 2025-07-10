EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

TJ Monterde and KZ Tandingan visit Philippine Embassy in Doha ahead of concert

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin10 mins ago

Photo courtesy: Philippine Embassy in Doha/FB

Philippine Ambassador to Qatar, His Excellency Mardomel Celo Melicor, warmly received Filipino music artists TJ Monterde and KZ Tandingan during a courtesy visit at the Philippine Embassy in Doha.

The music power couple visited the Embassy on July 8, ahead of Monterde’s concert, “Sarili Nating Mundo,” scheduled on July 11 at the Qatar National Convention Center, with KZ Tandingan as his special guest.

Also joining the visit was actor and concerts and events director John Prats, with his wife Isabel Oli.

Ambassador Melicor thanked the artists for promoting Filipino culture through music and for helping introduce Original Pilipino Music (OPM) to both Filipino and non-Filipino audiences in Qatar.

The concert is part of Monterde’s ongoing world tour, which will continue in the United Arab Emirates on July 13 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin10 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

iStock 2168756099

Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Financial District sets Guinness World Record for longest pedestrian skywalk

48 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 2 4

CFO bolsters safeguards against fraudulent marriages and cross-border exploitation

4 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 1 5

House resolution seeks to declare Dolphy a National Artist

5 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 20

Philippines hit with 20% U.S. tariff as Trump cites ‘unfair’ trade practices

5 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button