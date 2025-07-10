Kim Chiu recounts ‘frightening’ flight scare after technical issue forces plane to return to Manila

Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu opened up about a nerve-wracking experience earlier this week after her flight bound for Butuan was forced to return to Manila due to a reported technical issue.

The My Love Will Make You Disappear actress shared on social media how the incident left her shaken but ultimately thankful that she and her fellow passengers were safe.

The actress was on board Philippine Airlines flight PR2967 on July 9 bound to Butuan-Bancasi Airport.

Their flight, originally scheduled to depart at 4:30 a.m., was delayed by over an hour. Minutes after takeoff, passengers were informed by the pilot that the aircraft would need to return to Manila due to a technical issue.

She also shared noticing crew members repeatedly entering the cockpit, which triggered her anxiety.

“I tried to calm myself by sleeping it off, but when I woke up and we were still on the ground. My thoughts went wild. As we turned back mid-air, all I could do was pray,” she said.

Despite the scare, the flight landed safely back in Manila. Kim expressed gratitude toward the airline’s crew and reflected on the importance of valuing life.

“It was a frightening experience––but I’m grateful. Grateful we made it back. Grateful to walk off that plane and breathe a little easier. Safety should never feel uncertain, but today reminded me just how precious and fragile life is,” she said.

Chiu eventually made it to her destination where she appeared in a scheduled guesting with her on-screen partner, Paulo Avelino.