Will Ashley open to reunion project with Bianca De Vera after PBB stint

Leana Bernardo

Will Ashley is open to working again with Bianca De Vera following their stint in Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition.

In an interview with GMA News Online, the Sparkle actor said he is looking forward to a possible reunion project with the Kapamilya star.

“Yes, yes, of course. Why not? Grabe, isa ‘yun sa mga nilu-look forward ko bago kami lumabas sa Bahay ni Kuya,” he added.

Ashley and De Vera first worked together in the 2023 GMA Network and ABS-CBN collaboration series Unbreak My Heart. Two years later, they reunited as housemates in the latest celebrity edition of the reality show.

The two formed the popular love team “WillCa” during their stay in the PBB house, gaining attention for their chemistry and viral moments including a hug during the Big Night.

Ashley and his duo Ralph De Leon, known as RaWi, were named the Second Big Placers of the edition. The tandem of Brent Manalo and Mika Salamanca, or BreKa, were declared the Big Winner.

