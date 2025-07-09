Robi Domingo reflects on milestone season of PBB: Celebrity Collab Edition

Kapamilya host Robi Domingo expressed gratitude and pride following the successful finale of Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition, which trended nationwide and earned high ratings last weekend.

In a social media post, Domingo shared behind-the-scenes photos from the show’s Big Night and described the experience as a “milestone.”

“Pamilya. Puso. Pilipino,” he wrote. “Being part of this historic #PBBCelebrityCollabEdition is a milestone I’ll never forget.”

Domingo acknowledged the efforts of everyone involved in the 20th season of the long-running reality show.

“From the housemates who opened their hearts, to the brilliant creatives, hardworking production and tech teams, to every single staff member behind the scenes… saludo ako sa inyo,” he said.

He also highlighted the significance of the collaboration between ABS-CBN and GMA, calling the finale “a celebration of dreams, unity, and what’s possible when we all come together.”

The Celebrity Collab Edition marked a first for the franchise, bringing together Kapamilya and Kapuso personalities under one roof.