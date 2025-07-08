Whitney Houston inspired musical to launch in Manila’s new landmark

The acclaimed musical The Bodyguard is set to make its Manila debut this September.

Produced by 9 Works Theatrical, the stage adaptation of the 1992 romantic thriller, originally starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, will feature a powerful lineup of the late pop icon’s most celebrated hits including “I Will Always Love You,” “Run to You,” and “I Have Nothing.”

Following successful runs on London’s West End and in over 15 countries worldwide, the global hit musical brings its blend of drama, romance, and chart-topping music to Metro Manila.

The local staging is expected to deliver the same emotional depth and production excellence that have made The Bodyguard a worldwide phenomenon.

The production also marks the official opening of the newly constructed Proscenium Theater at Rockwell Center in Makati City. Positioned as a premier venue for live performance, the theater represents Makati’s foray into the country’s cultural and performing arts scene.

Featuring a mix of Filipino and international performers, the show continues 9 Works Theatrical’s legacy of staging critically acclaimed productions such as Tick, Tick… Boom!, Once on This Island, and Liwanag sa Dilim.

Tickets will be available to the public starting July 9, 2025.