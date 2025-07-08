‘Pinoy Big Brother’ open to All-Star edition, says show executive

Anticipation is building among fans for a rumored All-Star edition of Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) as the show celebrates two decades on air.

PBB Business Unit Head Marcus Vinuya confirmed in an interview with Bianca Gonzalez for Paano Ba ‘To that the team behind the long-running reality show is seriously considering bringing back former housemates for a special season.

“Sobra kong dream ‘yan, sa totoo lang,” Vinuya said. “We have 20 years, we have almost 500 housemates, so parang ang weird nun if we don’t do it.”

Vinuya revealed that internal discussions have already taken place. However, he emphasized that if the All-Star season pushes through, it must offer a new experience for returning housemates.

“Definitely, we have talked about it. Ang naging consensus lang ng team is, if we will do it, it has to be really different from what the housemates experienced before,” he said.

While there is no official confirmation yet, Vinuya expressed strong support for the idea.

Since its launch in 2005, Pinoy Big Brother has produced multiple regular and celebrity editions, introducing hundreds of housemates to Filipino audiences.