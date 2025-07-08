EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Fyang Smith congratulates ‘PBB Celebrity Collab Edition’ winners Brent Manalo and Mika Salamanca

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 mins ago

Pinoy Big Brother Gen11 winner Fyang Smith extended her congratulations to Brent Manalo and Mika Salamanca, the newly crowned big winners of the PBB Celebrity Collab Edition.

In an interview on Showtime Online U on Tuesday, Smith appeared alongside her on-screen partner JM Ibarra and shared her well-wishes for the winning duo.

“To BreKa, congratulations! We’re all purple, so Team Purple really won. Congratulations, and I hope to see you both soon,” she said.

Last Saturday, Manalo and Salamanca—collectively known as “BreKa”—made history as the first-ever duo to win the PBB Celebrity Collab Edition, the groundbreaking partnership between ABS-CBN and GMA. The pair earned the top spot with 33.03% of the total combined votes.

On Monday, the duo also appeared on Showtime Online U, where they reflected on their historic win, the purpose behind their journey, and the pressure of making history.

Before sending her message to BreKa, Smith and Ibarra also teased their upcoming series, Ghosting, which is set to stream this July exclusively on iWant.

In the show, Smith portrays Jaja, a woman who is consistently “ghosted” by the people she loves.

“I always get ghosted by the people I love. Whoever I fall for ends up abandoning me,” she shared.

Ibarra plays Wilberto, a literal ghost.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

JAY08264 2048x1312 1

Palace: Preparations underway for Marcos’ 4th SONA

23 mins ago
517401681 748153217736345 6575233188784111812 n

Alfred Vargas dedicates valedictory honor to late manager Lolit Solis

35 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 10 1

Gatchalian urges crackdown as Pakistan emerges as new transit point for human trafficking

44 mins ago
504912147 10233447868732706 6079738189011443604 n 1

Journalist Emil Sumangil’s wife asks Public for prayers amid safety concerns

48 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button