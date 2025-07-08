Fyang Smith congratulates ‘PBB Celebrity Collab Edition’ winners Brent Manalo and Mika Salamanca

Pinoy Big Brother Gen11 winner Fyang Smith extended her congratulations to Brent Manalo and Mika Salamanca, the newly crowned big winners of the PBB Celebrity Collab Edition.

In an interview on Showtime Online U on Tuesday, Smith appeared alongside her on-screen partner JM Ibarra and shared her well-wishes for the winning duo.

“To BreKa, congratulations! We’re all purple, so Team Purple really won. Congratulations, and I hope to see you both soon,” she said.

Last Saturday, Manalo and Salamanca—collectively known as “BreKa”—made history as the first-ever duo to win the PBB Celebrity Collab Edition, the groundbreaking partnership between ABS-CBN and GMA. The pair earned the top spot with 33.03% of the total combined votes.

On Monday, the duo also appeared on Showtime Online U, where they reflected on their historic win, the purpose behind their journey, and the pressure of making history.

Before sending her message to BreKa, Smith and Ibarra also teased their upcoming series, Ghosting, which is set to stream this July exclusively on iWant.

In the show, Smith portrays Jaja, a woman who is consistently “ghosted” by the people she loves.

“I always get ghosted by the people I love. Whoever I fall for ends up abandoning me,” she shared.

Ibarra plays Wilberto, a literal ghost.