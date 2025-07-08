EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Alfred Vargas dedicates valedictory honor to late manager Lolit Solis

Staff Report

Actor-politician Alfred Vargas paid tribute to his longtime manager, the late Lolit Solis, as he graduated valedictorian from the University of the Philippines School of Urban and Regional Planning (UP SURP) over the weekend.

During his valedictory speech at the UP Film Center, Vargas honored Solis—his manager of 21 years—by dedicating his academic achievement to her. “Nay Lolit, this victory is for you,” he said emotionally, also thanking his wife Yasmine and their four children.

Vargas earned a general weighted average of 1.0288, receiving the Dean’s Medallion for topping the class of 2025 in the Diploma on Urban and Regional Planning program. He previously completed an AB Management Economics degree from Ateneo de Manila University in 2002 and a Master’s in Public Administration from UP NCPAG in 2021. He is currently pursuing his PhD in Urban and Regional Planning.

Vargas described his relationship with Solis as deeply personal and based on trust and loyalty, with no written contract over their two decades of working together. He expressed deep sorrow in a heartfelt Instagram post following Solis’ passing from a heart attack on July 3, calling her a mother figure who never stopped believing in him.

