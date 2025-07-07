Gabbi Garcia expresses gratitude to Bianca Gonzalez after ‘PBB’ hosting stint

Actress and television host Gabbi Garcia expressed her gratitude to seasoned host Bianca Gonzalez following the conclusion of Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition, where the two worked together as co-hosts.

In a comment on Gonzalez’s Instagram post, Garcia said she was honored to have shared the stage with her.

“Ate B!!! You’re the best ever 🥹♥️ Such an honor to host with you. I’ve learned so, so, so much from you,” Garcia wrote.

“Forever grateful 🤍 You have the kindest soul and the purest heart!” she added.

Garcia was first announced as one of the hosts of PBB: Celebrity Collab Edition in February. She officially joined the program on March 9 during its opening night, where she also took part in a special task that involved being locked inside the house. She later became a houseguest.

Ahead of the PBB Big Night on July 6, Garcia shared a collection of bloopers and memorable clips on social media and reflects on her time on the reality show.

The latest edition of the acclaimed reality show concluded over the weekend, with Mika Salamanca and Brent Manalo declared as the Big Winners.