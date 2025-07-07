EntertainmentLatest NewsNews

Filipino teen group Fuzion Dance Crew to represent UAE at World Supremacy Battlegrounds 2025 in Dubai

Fuzion Dance Crew, a Filipino teen dance group based in the UAE, is set to compete in the Varsity Division of the World Supremacy Battlegrounds (WSB) 2025, one of the world’s largest international street dance competitions.

For the first time, WSB will be held in Dubai from July 10 to 13, 2025, at The Space in Dubai Investment Park.

Fuzion Dance Crew is proudly led by Ms. Christy Angel Gelena, founder of WE ARE ONE UAE, and originally started as Kabarkidz back in 2018. The crew was built on passion and pure love for dance by Filipino teens Jewel Nugas, Jazmyn Nugas, and Ralchie Mc Andrewz Gelena, who have grown from child performers into powerhouse teen dancers.

Currently, Ralchie and Ricardo Daniel Esquivel serve as team leaders and head choreographers. The crew will be presenting an original piece crafted by themselves, highlighting their creativity, unity, and deep-rooted Filipino soul. They are also the choreographers for Bkidzzz Official, another rising team that will be representing the UAE in the Junior Division of the same competition.

Competing for Fuzion Dance Crew at WSB 2025 are:

  • Dexter Hans Fahrer
  • Jana Elhendawy
  • Jarom Kyton Mendoza
  • Ricardo Daniel G. Esquivel
  • Zia Francheska G. Esquivel
  • Lois Kate Vergara
  • Vince Gerard Vergara
  • Zandrine Louise H. Claroniño
  • Jazmyn Gayle Nugas
  • Ralchie Mc Andrewz Gelena

Outside the competition circuit, Fuzion Dance Crew has appeared in various events and contests across the UAE, including BurJuman Rising Star, Al Ain Super Star, and several local competitions where they have won grand champion titles. They have performed on platforms such as MOTB, City Walk, and Seoul My Soul, gaining recognition in the region’s youth dance scene.

Fuzion serves as a platform for young people, particularly expatriates in the UAE, to explore their creativity and cultural identity through dance.

Fuzion Dance Crew is calling for support from the wider community, including the Filipino diaspora and supporters of the performing arts in the UAE, as they prepare for the international competition.

The World Supremacy Battlegrounds is an annual global dance competition that gathers teams from around the world to showcase talent and creativity in various street dance genres. The 2025 edition in Dubai marks its first staging in the Middle East.

