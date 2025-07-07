EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Barbie Forteza opens up about breakup with Jak Roberto: “It Wasn’t That Painful”

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report45 mins ago

Actress Barbie Forteza revealed that her breakup with Jak Roberto wasn’t as painful as expected, describing the end of their seven-year relationship as a reflection of how “healthy” it was.

In an interview with Toni Gonzaga on her YouTube channel on July 6, Forteza shared that becoming single after a long-term relationship felt surprisingly smooth.

“I’m happy. The transition was smooth. Breakups are supposed to hurt, right? But for me, it wasn’t that painful,” she said. “It just shows how healthy the relationship was. We saw it as a chance for growth, and I can honestly say it was a good run.”

Forteza also reflected on the importance of self-prioritization, a key lesson she embraced after becoming single for the first time in seven years.

“Make time for yourself. You need to understand who you are outside of the relationship, so that even if you’re with someone, you’re still evolving,” she advised.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report45 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 18

Hidilyn Diaz hopes to join UP faculty

1 min ago
515985066 1207959631375432 5901585764420726685 n

15 cops in custody over missing sabungeros case – PNP

59 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 1 4

Philippine government to expand affordable rice program amid farmers concerns

1 hour ago
TFT Featured photo template 17

Gabbi Garcia expresses gratitude to Bianca Gonzalez after ‘PBB’ hosting stint

2 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button