Barbie Forteza opens up about breakup with Jak Roberto: “It Wasn’t That Painful”

Actress Barbie Forteza revealed that her breakup with Jak Roberto wasn’t as painful as expected, describing the end of their seven-year relationship as a reflection of how “healthy” it was.

In an interview with Toni Gonzaga on her YouTube channel on July 6, Forteza shared that becoming single after a long-term relationship felt surprisingly smooth.

“I’m happy. The transition was smooth. Breakups are supposed to hurt, right? But for me, it wasn’t that painful,” she said. “It just shows how healthy the relationship was. We saw it as a chance for growth, and I can honestly say it was a good run.”

Forteza also reflected on the importance of self-prioritization, a key lesson she embraced after becoming single for the first time in seven years.

“Make time for yourself. You need to understand who you are outside of the relationship, so that even if you’re with someone, you’re still evolving,” she advised.