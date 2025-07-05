‘Squid Game’ ending aimed to critique capitalism — Hwang

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has clarified that the series finale was not designed to launch a U.S.-based spin-off, but rather to reinforce the show’s core message about late-stage capitalism.

The third and final season of the globally acclaimed Netflix series ended with a surprise cameo by Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett, who appeared as a mysterious recruiter based in Los Angeles. The scene quickly sparked speculation that the franchise was setting the stage for an expansion outside South Korea.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Hwang said the scene was intended to serve a thematic purpose.

“As for the last scene, while the games in Korea have ended with the destruction of the game arena as a result of Gi-hun sacrificing himself, I wanted to highlight that the system isn’t easily dismantled — it doesn’t simply collapse just because one part of it is destroyed,” he said.

Hwang emphasized that the finale was meant to underscore the series’ broader critique of late-stage capitalism, noting that entrenched systems of power persist even after individual elements fall.

While rumors have circulated that Fight Club director David Fincher may be developing a U.S.-based adaptation of Squid Game, Hwang said he has not been officially informed of any such project by Netflix. Nevertheless, the filmmaker expressed openness to future developments.

“So I think, maybe, someday, if the opportunity allows and the timing is right, maybe there’s room for other stories,” he added.