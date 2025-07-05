‘Quezon’ to hit Philippine theaters on October 15

The historical biopic film Quezon is scheduled to premiere in Philippine cinemas on October 15, TBA Studios announced.

The studio unveiled the film’s official poster on Friday, featuring Jericho Rosales in character as Manuel Quezon, with a clenched fist placed over his chest beneath the phrase, “I am the Philippines.”

Rosales leads the cast as Quezon, the former soldier and lawyer who served as President of the Philippine Commonwealth. The film will chronicle his early political rise including his presidential campaign.

Rosales said he found Quezon to be a compelling figure to portray, acknowledging the weight of the role.

“That adds pressure, but at the same time, I am very excited,” he said.

Joining Rosales in the cast are Karylle as Aurora Quezon, Mon Confiado as Emilio Aguinaldo, Benjamin Alves as the younger Quezon, and Joross Gamboa as Eduardo Rusca.

British actor Iain Glen, best known for his role as Ser Jorah Mormont in HBO’s Game of Thrones, portrays U.S. Governor-General Leonard Wood.

Directed by Jerrold Tarog, Quezon is the third installment in TBA Studios’ Bayaniverse, following the critically acclaimed Heneral Luna (2015) and Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral (2018). The film series explores the lives of key historical figures and events that shaped the Philippine nation.