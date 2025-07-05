Carla Abellana goes viral as ‘Call-Out Kween,’ echoing public sentiment on poor services

Kapuso actress Carla Abellana has gone viral for calling out poor service from major utility providers, with social media users now hailing her as the “Call-Out Kween” for voicing frustrations shared by many.

In a series of Instagram stories, Abellana confronted water service provider PrimeWater after receiving a disconnection notice related to unpaid dues. While acknowledging her intention to settle the balance, the actress questioned the relevance of the threat, saying the company’s service had already been unreliable.

PrimeWater later responded to the criticism, stating that the billing details had been communicated to Abellana’s caretaker during a prior visit to her property. The actress, however, refuted the claim.

“Visit to my property? When? Spoke with the caretaker? What caretaker?” she wrote.

A few days later, Abellana directed her concerns toward internet service provider FiberX Converge, calling out the company for unresolved connectivity issues and the absence of responsive customer service. She urged the firm to assign “an actual human being” to address client concerns.

Social media users quickly rallied behind the actress and commended her for speaking out on her platform to highlight issues many consumers face.