EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Carla Abellana goes viral as ‘Call-Out Kween,’ echoing public sentiment on poor services

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo25 mins ago

Kapuso actress Carla Abellana has gone viral for calling out poor service from major utility providers, with social media users now hailing her as the “Call-Out Kween” for voicing frustrations shared by many.

In a series of Instagram stories, Abellana confronted water service provider PrimeWater after receiving a disconnection notice related to unpaid dues. While acknowledging her intention to settle the balance, the actress questioned the relevance of the threat, saying the company’s service had already been unreliable.

PrimeWater later responded to the criticism, stating that the billing details had been communicated to Abellana’s caretaker during a prior visit to her property. The actress, however, refuted the claim.

“Visit to my property? When? Spoke with the caretaker? What caretaker?” she wrote.

A few days later, Abellana directed her concerns toward internet service provider FiberX Converge, calling out the company for unresolved connectivity issues and the absence of responsive customer service. She urged the firm to assign “an actual human being” to address client concerns.

Social media users quickly rallied behind the actress and commended her for speaking out on her platform to highlight issues many consumers face.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo25 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 2 2

AC Bonifacio catches J-Hope’s attention with dance cover of ‘Killin’ it Girl’

20 seconds ago
TFT Featured photo template 14

Moira Dela Torre enters new creative phase with Ben&Ben, Sam Concepcion collaborations

56 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 13

UAE airfares drop as residents opt for shorter summer trips

2 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 12

Philippines welcomes Lithuanian support in West Philippine Sea dispute

2 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button