Veteran showbiz columnist Lolit Solis passes Away at 78

Veteran entertainment columnist, talent manager, and TV host Lolit Solis has passed away at the age of 78, her daughter Sneezy confirmed to GMA News Online on Friday.

According to the report, Solis suffered a heart attack and died while confined in the hospital. In her final Instagram post, she expressed gratitude to the doctors who cared for her.

Fondly called “Manay Lolit” in the industry, she was a familiar face and voice in Philippine entertainment media. She co-hosted the iconic TV show Startalk, helmed Star Patrol on radio, and wrote countless showbiz columns over the decades.

Her last article for Philippine Star was published just a day before her death, on July 3.