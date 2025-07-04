EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Gretchen Barretto denies Role in missing sabungeros case, cites lack of involvement

Actress Gretchen Barretto has denied any role in the disappearance of 34 sabungeros, following accusations made by whistleblower Julie “Dondon” Patidongan.

Through her lawyer Alma Mallonga, Barretto stated she was merely an investor in Pitmaster Group and had no part in operations or decision-making related to the e-sabong business.

Her camp emphasized that she never attended meetings linked to the abductions and was included in the case only because of her association with businessman Atong Ang.

Barretto also confirmed resisting an alleged extortion attempt that aimed to keep her name out of the case.

The Department of Justice previously named Barretto and Ang as suspects based on Patidongan’s testimony. Despite this, Barretto said she is open to cooperating with the investigation, adding that the families of the missing sabungeros deserve answers.

