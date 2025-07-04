EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Catriona Gray joins ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ promo event in Thailand

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray took part in the promotional event “Jurassic World Rebirth Activation” in Thailand.

Gray shared a video clip of her participation, which featured her running and screaming in a simulated scene involving dinosaurs. The footage was shot in Krabi, one of the official filming locations of the new Jurassic World movie.

“Easily one of the coolest experiences I’ve had,” Gray said in an Instagram post, where she also shared behind-the-scenes photos.

“Each of us were given the opportunity to create two trailers and I had so much fun – although, I feel like I give off energy of the characters who get eaten by the dinosaurs first,” she added.

The activity was part of the promotional push for Jurassic World Rebirth, the latest installment in the franchise set five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion.

The film stars Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali, and is directed by Gareth Edwards, known for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Godzilla.

